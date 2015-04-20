Primeira Liga: Maritimo 1 Nacional 1

Maritimo struck the first warning of the match between the two Madeira rivals at the Estadio dos Barreiros when Bruno Gallo rattled the crossbar with a thunderous 30-yard strike.

The forward was then gifted the chance to open the scoring in the 33rd minute after being tripped in the penalty area by Christian, and he picked himself up to coolly slot home into the bottom left-hand corner.

Maritimo's half ended on a sour note, though, when Eber was shown a second yellow card and subsequent red in the 41st minute.

And the numerical advantage paid dividends when Tiquinho levelled the scores with a cheeky dinked finish in the 81st minute to earn Alvaro Gutierrez's men a share of the spoils.