Friday Football Quiz, episode 62: Can you get 20 correct answers?

We're sure that by now the Friday Football Quiz is as much a part of your preparation for the weekend as a trip to the chippie, a couple of cans and a regrettable WhatsApp exchange with that colleague you have a crush on. People with better-balanced lifestyles are also welcome.

But don't switch your brain off just yet: FourFourTwo has another round of 20 questions to check whether your football knowledge is up to snuff.

This week starts fairly gently but gets tough from there, with questions about 90s Italian football, non-league representation in video games, and the finer detail of Portuguese club badges.

TRY NEXT (Image credit: Future) LAST WEEK Friday Football Quiz, episode 61

We're now up to episode 62 of our weekly speciality, and if you have missed any of our previous episodes up to this point, be sure to catch up on previous weeks by clicking here.

We've got 20 questions for you on a wide range of topics, and with it being a Friday, we've also decided there's no time limit.

Sign in to Kwizly, and you can click the 'Hint' button as many times as possible to get rid of one of the answers.

Don’t forget to tweet your scores to @FourFourTwo and share this quiz with your mates!

