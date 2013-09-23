Primeira Liga: Pacos de Ferreira 1 Vitoria 1

It was the first goal of the new Primeira Liga campaign for the 33-year-old who found the back of the net on Monday after Rui Miguel hit the cross bar from his free-kick.

But though the result sees the side get off the mark in the league, it was marred by a 71st-minute sending off of Gregory Arnolin for a second bookable offence, and he will now miss the match against Maritimo on Saturday.

The hosts struggled for much of the opening 45 minutes with the full complement however, typified when Vitoria striker Ramon Cardozo found the back of the net for the third time in five games.

Vitoria had a chance to double their advantage soon after too, as Ricardo Dani stepped up to take a penalty for Jose Mota’s team, but the misjudged effort crashed into the post much to the relief of the home fans.

The second half, on the other hand, saw a significantly stronger Pacos team and after continuing to threaten as the minutes ticked by, they finally got off the mark in the final stages.

A powerful free-kick from Miguel smashed into the very corner of the crossbar to deceive goalkeeper Carlos Caballero and fall into the path of the waiting Ricardo who had no troubles in heading home.