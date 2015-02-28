Primeira Liga Wrap: Benfica smash six
Benfica continued their relentless pursuit of the Primeira Liga title on Saturday with a 6-0 hammering of out-of-sorts Estoril.
The leaders marked their 111th anniversary in style by recording a fifth league game without defeat, as they opened up a seven-point advantage over Porto.
Julen Lopetegui's second-placed Porto welcome Sporting Lisbon in the clash of the weekend on Sunday, where victory for the hosts will render the title tussle all-but a two-horse race.
Benfica, however, will take some stopping on the evidence of their latest display.
Four goals before half-time against Estoril ended the game as a contest, with Brazilian defender Luisao opening the scoring after 16 minutes before Eduardo Salvio, Pizzi and Jonas all struck.
A penalty from Lima after 56 minutes put further gloss on the scoreline and, after Estoril had seen Nigerian Anderson Esiti sent off for a second bookable offence, Jonas made it six late on - sending Estoril to a fifth straight defeat.
Elsewhere, Sporting Braga kept up their pursuit of third place with a 2-0 win at Rio Ave, courtesy of second-half goals from Ze Luis and substitute Salvador Agra.
In the day's early fixture, Gil Vicente and Boavista shared a 1-1 draw, while Nacional and Vitoria Setubal will be forced to try again on Sunday after their clash was abandoned 12 minutes in due to heavy fog.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.