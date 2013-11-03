Primeira Liga Wrap: Vitoria Setubal out of drop zone

Setubal ended a run of five top-flight games without a win with a surprise 2-0 victory at Estoril.

After a goalless first half, Jose Couceiro's side took the lead through Paulo Tavares' 64th-minute penalty. The home side pushed for the equaliser, but Setubal defended stoutly and they were rewarded with a second in injury time when Tiago Terroso put the game beyond doubt.

Setubal climb to 11th in the Primeira Liga table following the victory, while Estoril slip to sixth.

Jesualdo Ferreira's Braga side missed the opportunity to improve their league position, as they fell to a 1-0 home defeat to Rio Ave.

Braga - who had lost their previous league fixtures to Sporting Lisbon, Nacional and Academica - were undone by Tarantini's second-half strike.

Rio Ave now leapfrop their opponents in the table, with Braga dropping to ninth.

Gil Vicente are fourth after beating Vitoria Guimaraes 1-0 at the Estadio Cidade de Barcelos.

Cesar Peixoto notched the only goal of the game in the 31st minute, as Vicente extended their unbeaten league run to five matches, and secured a third consecutive victory in the Portuguese top flight.

Elsewhere, Nacional were held to a 0-0 draw at home by Olhanense, while there was also a goalless stalemate in the encounter between strugglers Arouca and Pacos de Ferreira, with the latter remaining at the bottle of the table.