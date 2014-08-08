Promes agrees Spartak switch from Twente

Promes burst onto the scene in the Eredivise last season with 11 goals in 31 appearances as Twente qualified for the UEFA Europa League with a third-placed finish.

The 22-year-old's domestic form attracted attention from then-Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal and earned him an international debut against France at Stade de France in March.

Promes was also included in Van Gaal's provisional squad for the World Cup in Brazil, but failed to make the final 23.

His form attracted the attention of a number of clubs, but it is Spartak have won the race for his signature and Promes is looking forward to the next chapter in his career.

"I am happy that all the formalities are settled and I am now a Spartak player," he told the club's official website.

"For me as a young player, this move is certainly a step forward.

"Here I get the opportunity to grow and develop as a professional, playing in a strong league, and I hope to be able to benefit from a new team.

"This is a very big club with a great history."

Twente have moved quickly to replace Promes with the signing of South Africa international Kamohelo Mokotjo from Zwolle on a four-year deal.