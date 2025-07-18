Manchester United in talks over Xavi Simons move, after all but tying up Bryan Mbeumo: report

Manchester United are reportedly set to turn their attention to RB Leipzig attacker Xavi Simons as they look to find an endpoint to their negotiations with Brentford over Bryan Mbeumo.

The Red Devils kicked their business off quickly this summer, announcing an agreement with Wolverhampton Wanderers for the transfer of Matheus Cunha at the very beginning of June.

But things have slowed significantly since then at Old Trafford, with haggling over their next top target, Mbeumo, becoming protracted.

Manchester United in the mix with two top clubs for Xavi Simons



Ruben Amorim’s side will hope their third bid for the Brentford man, an offer worth £70m in total, will be enough to finally draw a close to this chapter of the transfer window and move on to new targets.

And according to reports in Spain, the powers that be in M16 already have a new name near the top of the list in Simons.



According to Sport, as quoted by Sport Witness, United are joined by Chelsea and Bayern Munich in their interest in signing Simons, with the two English sides having met with the player’s representatives.

The same report reveals that Simons, ranked at no.8 in FourFourTwo's list of the best attacking midfielders in the world right now, is keen for a new challenge away from Leipzig this summer.

Cost is thought to be a sticking point, with Sport previously reporting a €70m asking price, which follows wide reports that the Red Devils are relying on player sales to boost their budget if and when the Mbeumo deal is completed.

Barcelona sporting director Deco, representing the Catalan club that Simons spent a significant portion of his youth career with, has also reportedly met with the 22-year-old’s agents recently. However, a deal to take the Dutchman to Camp Nou is labelled “extremely complicated” by the Spanish outlet.



In FourFourTwo’s view, this wouldn’t make a great deal of sense for United.

Simons is undoubtedly an exciting player, coming off the back of two strong Bundesliga seasons with Leipzig, and would suit Amorim’s system, but he is another direct no.10, comfortable going forward and drifting out wide.

His role would surely be the ones Cunha and Mbeumo have already been brought in to fill, with the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Mason Mount and Amad already capable of operating in similar areas.

United need to box smart with their tight spending power, so while Simons may be an exciting player, they’d be better focusing those funds on a traditional no.9 or an athletic, battling midfielder to complement Fernandes, if the latter is to play a deeper midfield role this season.

Simons is valued at €70m, according to Transfermarkt.