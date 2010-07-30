£40m of Premier League tickets wasted each year

According to new research, £42.5m worth of Premier League season tickets go to waste each year, as fans unable to attend matches are restricted from selling their tickets.

The Viagogo report reveals that 21 percent of Premier League season tickets never get used with buyers missing four games per season and thus wasting on average £93 a year.

Of the 8.75 million Premier League seats available via season tickets, 1.75 million go unused – enough to fill Wembley Stadium more than 20 times over.

The company's ‘Ticket Resale Campaign’ aims to help supporters ask their club for more options if they’re unable to attend a game.

The campaign has already received support from Manchester United and Chelsea, whose chief executive Ron Gourlay claims that the ticket exchange has already seen a number of tickets safely resold for the Blues.

“Since we launched the Viagogo ticket exchange three seasons ago, tens of thousands of tickets for matches at Stamford Bridge have been resold safely and legally through the exchange.

“The service has provided our loyal fans with more opportunities to buy tickets for in demand matches that might have otherwise gone to waste.”

By Stephen Rudd

Follow FFT.com on Twitter

Join FFT.com on Facebook