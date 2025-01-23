Quiz! Can you name the 30 most expensive signings by Football League clubs?

It isn't just Premier League clubs who have been splashing the cash in recent years, as this quiz shows

Money talks in football, with a clear correlation between a club's wage bill and where they finish in the table.

But today the focus is on transfer fees as we're looking for the 30 most expensive signings made by Football League clubs.

The earliest transfer on this list took place in 2014, demonstrating how the finances involved in the English game continue to rise.

Unsurprisingly, all but one of these signings were made by Championship clubs targeting a spot in the Premier League.

We've put eight minutes on the clock, and you have 30 players to name. All figures come from Transfermarkt.

Sean Cole is a freelance journalist. He has written for FourFourTwo, BBC Sport and When Saturday Comes among others. A Birmingham City supporter and staunch Nikola Zigic advocate, he once scored a hat-trick at St. Andrew’s (in a half-time game). He also has far too many football shirts and spends far too much time reading the Wikipedia pages of obscure players.