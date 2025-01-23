Quiz! Can you name the 30 most expensive signings by Football League clubs?

Money talks in football, with a clear correlation between a club's wage bill and where they finish in the table.

But today the focus is on transfer fees as we're looking for the 30 most expensive signings made by Football League clubs.

The earliest transfer on this list took place in 2014, demonstrating how the finances involved in the English game continue to rise.

Unsurprisingly, all but one of these signings were made by Championship clubs targeting a spot in the Premier League.

We've put eight minutes on the clock, and you have 30 players to name. All figures come from Transfermarkt.

You can get a hint, too. Just press the button and Kwizly will give you the next letter you're looking for. Good luck!

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

