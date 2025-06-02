Forbes rank Manchester United second most valuable football club at £4.8 BILLION despite abysmal season

The Manchester United team ahead of their Europa League semi-final against Athletic Bilbao, May 2025

Despite their on pitch failures, Manchester United are still a financial juggernaut

The Red Devils are estimated to be the second most valuable football club in the world despite their 15th placed Premier League finish and failure to qualify for Europe this season.

12 Premier league clubs rank amongst the 30 most valuable in the world according to Forbes, alongside teams from Italy, Spain, Germany, France and the United States.

Manchester United valued as second most valuable club in the world

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim (Image credit: Getty Images)

The report states that Manchester United benefit from the influx of cash the continental competitions offer European clubs, stating that Real Madrid's 2024 Champions League triumph saw them earn roughly £113 million in prize money.

Atalanta, who won last years Europa League pocketed £28 million, which clearly helped Manchester United following their dreadful domestic performances.

Jude Bellingham lifts the Champions League trophy after Real Madrid's win over Borussia Dortmund in the final in June 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It also suggests Manchester United's previous dominance of English football, as well as impressive European performances, helps increase it revenue and therefore keeps it just behind Real Madrid as the second most valuable club.

Other Premier League teams feature on the list including champions Liverpool, who came in at fourth, valued at £3.98 billion and Manchester City, who came in fifth at £3.9 billion.

Arsenal (8th) and Newcastle (19th) saw the biggest year on year growth at 31% and 38% respectively.

FA Cup winners Crystal Palace are reportedly the 29th most valuble club in the world, worth £580 million.

Marc Guehi lifts the FA Cup after Crystal Palace's win over Manchester City in the final in May 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

