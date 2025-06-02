Forbes rank Manchester United second most valuable football club at £4.8 BILLION despite abysmal season
Real Madrid top the list for the fourth season in a row
Despite their on pitch failures, Manchester United are still a financial juggernaut
The Red Devils are estimated to be the second most valuable football club in the world despite their 15th placed Premier League finish and failure to qualify for Europe this season.
12 Premier league clubs rank amongst the 30 most valuable in the world according to Forbes, alongside teams from Italy, Spain, Germany, France and the United States.
Manchester United valued as second most valuable club in the world
The report states that Manchester United benefit from the influx of cash the continental competitions offer European clubs, stating that Real Madrid's 2024 Champions League triumph saw them earn roughly £113 million in prize money.
Atalanta, who won last years Europa League pocketed £28 million, which clearly helped Manchester United following their dreadful domestic performances.
It also suggests Manchester United's previous dominance of English football, as well as impressive European performances, helps increase it revenue and therefore keeps it just behind Real Madrid as the second most valuable club.
Other Premier League teams feature on the list including champions Liverpool, who came in at fourth, valued at £3.98 billion and Manchester City, who came in fifth at £3.9 billion.
Arsenal (8th) and Newcastle (19th) saw the biggest year on year growth at 31% and 38% respectively.
FA Cup winners Crystal Palace are reportedly the 29th most valuble club in the world, worth £580 million.
Top 30 most valuable clubs in the world
|Header Cell - Column 0
Value
Club
League
Owners
Percentage change year-on-year
1.
£4.98 billion
La Liga
Club members
2 per cent
2.
£4.87 billion
Premier League
Glazer family, Jim Ratcliffe
1 per cent
3.
£4.17 billion
La Liga
Club members
1 per cent
4.
£3.98 billion
Premier League
Fenway Sports Group
1 per cent
5.
£3.91 billion
Premier League
Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan
4 per cent
6.
£3.77 billion
Bundesliga
Club members
2 per cent
7.
£3.4 billion
Ligue 1
Qatar Sports Investments
5 per cent
8.
£2.5 billion
Premier League
Stanley Kroenke
31 per cent
9.
£2.44 billion
Premier League
Joseph Lewis Family Trust, Daniel Levy
3 per cent
10.
£2.4 billion
Premier League
Todd Boehly, Clearlake Capital
4 per cent
11.
£1.59 billion
Serie A
Agnelli Family
5 per cent
12.
£1.52 billion
Bundesliga
Club members
4 per cent
13.
£1.26 billion
La Liga
Miguel Gil, Enrique Cerezo, Ares Management, Idan Ofer
6 per cent
14.
£1.1 billion
Serie A
RedBird Capital Partners
5 per cent
15.
£922 million
Los Angeles FC
MLS
Bennett Rosenthal, Brandon Beck, Larry Berg, Peter Guber
4 per cent
16.
£885 million
MLS
Jorge Mas, Jose Mas, David Beckham
17 per cent
17.
£850 million
Serie A
Oaktree Capital
15 per cent
18.
£830 million
Premier League
David Sullivan, 1890s Holdings, David Gold Family Trust
2 per cent
19.
£811 million
Premier League
Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund
38 per cent
20.
£727 million
Los Angeles Galaxy
MLS
Philip Anschutz
5 per cent
21.
£719 million
Atlanta United
MLS
Arthur Blank
8 per cent
22.
£664 million
Premier League
Wes Edens, Nassef Sawiris
13 per cent
23.
£645 million
New York City FC
MLS
Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Steinbrenner family
3 per cent
24.
£634 million
Premier League
Tony Bloom
18 per cent
25.
£627 million
Premier League
Shahid Khan
8 per cent
26.
£608 million
Austin FC
MLS
Anthony Precourt, Eddie Margain
10 per cent
27.
£597 million
Serie A
Friedkin Group
—
28.
£590 million
Seattle Sounders
MLS
Adrian Hanauer
2 per cent
29.
£582 million
Premier League
Eagle Football, Josh Harris, David Blitzer, Steve Parish
1 per cent
30.
£579 million
D.C. United
MLS
Jason Levien, Steven Kaplan
1 per cent
Ewan is a freelance writer and social media manager who has worked for The Athletic, GOAL, 90min and OneFootball. From Gelsenkirchen to Riyadh, he has covered some of the biggest games in football in his three years in the industry.