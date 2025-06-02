Recommended reading

Forbes rank Manchester United second most valuable football club at £4.8 BILLION despite abysmal season

By published

Real Madrid top the list for the fourth season in a row

The Manchester United team ahead of their Europa League semi-final against Athletic Bilbao, May 2025
The Manchester United team ahead of their Europa League semi-final against Athletic Bilbao, May 2025 (Image credit: Alamy)

Despite their on pitch failures, Manchester United are still a financial juggernaut

The Red Devils are estimated to be the second most valuable football club in the world despite their 15th placed Premier League finish and failure to qualify for Europe this season.

12 Premier league clubs rank amongst the 30 most valuable in the world according to Forbes, alongside teams from Italy, Spain, Germany, France and the United States.

Manchester United valued as second most valuable club in the world

Ruben Amorim has a huge task on his hands at Old Trafford this summer

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim (Image credit: Getty Images)

The report states that Manchester United benefit from the influx of cash the continental competitions offer European clubs, stating that Real Madrid's 2024 Champions League triumph saw them earn roughly £113 million in prize money.

Atalanta, who won last years Europa League pocketed £28 million, which clearly helped Manchester United following their dreadful domestic performances.

Jude Bellingham lifts the Champions League trophy after Real Madrid's win over Borussia Dortmund in the final in June 2024.

Jude Bellingham lifts the Champions League trophy after Real Madrid's win over Borussia Dortmund in the final in June 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It also suggests Manchester United's previous dominance of English football, as well as impressive European performances, helps increase it revenue and therefore keeps it just behind Real Madrid as the second most valuable club.

Other Premier League teams feature on the list including champions Liverpool, who came in at fourth, valued at £3.98 billion and Manchester City, who came in fifth at £3.9 billion.

Arsenal (8th) and Newcastle (19th) saw the biggest year on year growth at 31% and 38% respectively.

FA Cup winners Crystal Palace are reportedly the 29th most valuble club in the world, worth £580 million.

Marc Guehi lifts the FA Cup after Crystal Palace's win over Manchester City in the final in May 2025.

Marc Guehi lifts the FA Cup after Crystal Palace's win over Manchester City in the final in May 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Top 30 most valuable clubs in the world

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Header Cell - Column 0

Value

Club

League

Owners

Percentage change year-on-year

1.

£4.98 billion

Real Madrid

La Liga

Club members

2 per cent

2.

£4.87 billion

Manchester United

Premier League

Glazer family, Jim Ratcliffe

1 per cent

3.

£4.17 billion

Barcelona

La Liga

Club members

1 per cent

4.

£3.98 billion

Liverpool

Premier League

Fenway Sports Group

1 per cent

5.

£3.91 billion

Manchester City

Premier League

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan

4 per cent

6.

£3.77 billion

Bayern Munich

Bundesliga

Club members

2 per cent

7.

£3.4 billion

PSG

Ligue 1

Qatar Sports Investments

5 per cent

8.

£2.5 billion

Arsenal

Premier League

Stanley Kroenke

31 per cent

9.

£2.44 billion

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Joseph Lewis Family Trust, Daniel Levy

3 per cent

10.

£2.4 billion

Chelsea

Premier League

Todd Boehly, Clearlake Capital

4 per cent

11.

£1.59 billion

Juventus

Serie A

Agnelli Family

5 per cent

12.

£1.52 billion

Borussia Dortmund

Bundesliga

Club members

4 per cent

13.

£1.26 billion

Atletico Madrid

La Liga

Miguel Gil, Enrique Cerezo, Ares Management, Idan Ofer

6 per cent

14.

£1.1 billion

AC Milan

Serie A

RedBird Capital Partners

5 per cent

15.

£922 million

Los Angeles FC

MLS

Bennett Rosenthal, Brandon Beck, Larry Berg, Peter Guber

4 per cent

16.

£885 million

Inter Miami

MLS

Jorge Mas, Jose Mas, David Beckham

17 per cent

17.

£850 million

Inter Milan

Serie A

Oaktree Capital

15 per cent

18.

£830 million

West Ham

Premier League

David Sullivan, 1890s Holdings, David Gold Family Trust

2 per cent

19.

£811 million

Newcastle

Premier League

Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund

38 per cent

20.

£727 million

Los Angeles Galaxy

MLS

Philip Anschutz

5 per cent

21.

£719 million

Atlanta United

MLS

Arthur Blank

8 per cent

22.

£664 million

Aston Villa

Premier League

Wes Edens, Nassef Sawiris

13 per cent

23.

£645 million

New York City FC

MLS

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Steinbrenner family

3 per cent

24.

£634 million

Brighton

Premier League

Tony Bloom

18 per cent

25.

£627 million

Fulham

Premier League

Shahid Khan

8 per cent

26.

£608 million

Austin FC

MLS

Anthony Precourt, Eddie Margain

10 per cent

27.

£597 million

Roma

Serie A

Friedkin Group

28.

£590 million

Seattle Sounders

MLS

Adrian Hanauer

2 per cent

29.

£582 million

Crystal Palace

Premier League

Eagle Football, Josh Harris, David Blitzer, Steve Parish

1 per cent

30.

£579 million

D.C. United

MLS

Jason Levien, Steven Kaplan

1 per cent

Ewan Gennery
Ewan Gennery
Freelance writer

Ewan is a freelance writer and social media manager who has worked for The Athletic, GOAL, 90min and OneFootball. From Gelsenkirchen to Riyadh, he has covered some of the biggest games in football in his three years in the industry.