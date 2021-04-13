PSG edge Bayern on away goals while Chelsea get past Porto

Paris Saint-Germain progressed to the Champions League semi-finals on the away goals rule following a 3-3 aggregate draw with holders Bayern Munich, while Chelsea edged FC Porto 2-1 on aggregate to earn their spot in the last four.

PSG 0-1 Bayern Munich

The defending champions knew that they would need to win by two goals or more heading into the game and came up against a determined and well drilled PSG side.

The French side started well with Kylian Mbappe and Angle di Maria threatening but it was the Germans who broke the deadlock with 40 minutes gone when Eric Chupo-Moting headed home a rebound in the six-yard box.

Bayern then grew in confidence and threatened to get a second at the end of the first half and the beginning of the second while Neymar and Mbappe proved a constant threat the other end.

In the end Mauricio Pochettino’s side managed to hold on to their advantage to seal their progression.

Chelsea 0-1 FC Porto

Thomas Tuchel’s men came into the game with a comfortable 2-0 lead from the first-leg.

The English side clearly knew that a solid defensive performance would see them into the semi’s which resulted in a tight affair where chances where at a premium.

After a dull first half things livened up a bit in the second as Chelsea threatened through Mason Mount but they couldn’t find the opener.

Porto wouldn’t go down with out a fight and ensured a nervy finish for the Blues when Mehdi Taremi scored one of the goals of the season with an incredible bicycle kick, but the goal came too late as Chelsea progress with a 2-1 aggregate win.