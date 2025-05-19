Who is the all-time Women's Champions League scorer?
The Women's Champions League has seen some prolific scorers in its history.
The competition has been running since the 2001/02 season, though it was then called the UEFA Women's Cup. The competition changed its name in the 2009/10 season.
But who has scored the most goals in that time across all seasons? FourFourTwo has all you need to know below.
Women's Champions League: Who has scored the most goals?
The player with the most goals in the competition's history is Lyon's Ada Hegerberg. She had scored two goals before she joined Lyon in 2014.
Since joining the French giants, the 2018 Ballon d'Or Feminin winner has added 64 more goals to take her total to 66.
Hegerberg has also won the Champions League six times with Lyon.
Hegerberg also hold the record for the most Champions League goals in one season as she scored 15 in the 2017/18 campaign. She also scored a hat-trick in the 2019/20 final.
The Norway international has also amassed the vast amount of goals in the European competition despite spending a season out, the 2020/21 campaign, because of an ACL injury
But who else makes the top scorers list? Here's the top ten list for the Women's Champions League top scorers:
- Ada Hegerberg - 66 goals
- Anja Mittag - 51 goals
- Eugénie Le Sommer - 50 goals
- Conny Pohlers - 48 goals
- Marta - 46 goals
- Camille Abily and Kim Little - 43 goals
- Lotta Schelin - 42 goals
- Pernille Harder - 41 goals
- Nina Burger - 40 goals
- Alexandra Popp and Hanna Ljungberg - 39 goals
