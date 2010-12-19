PSV beat freeze to go four points clear
ROTTERDAM - PSV Eindhoven went into the winter break with a four-point lead at the top of the Dutch league after beating Roda JC Kerkrade 3-1 in the only one of Sunday's games to survive the icy weather.
Jeremain Lens put PSV ahead in the fifth minute, netting from close range after Marcello headed on Balazs Dzsudzsak's free-kick, but Anouar Hadouir levelled 19 minutes later with a curling free-kick.
Although striker Jonathan Reis was stretchered off with a knee injury, substitute Marcus Berg restored PSV's lead eight minutes after the break before Dzsudzsak settled the match.
PSV are top with 41 points from 19 matches, four more than champions Twente Enschede who have a game in hand after Friday's match against Heracles Almelo was postponed due to heavy snow.
Groningen, held 2-2 by Excelsior Rotterdam on Saturday, are third, trailing Twente on goal difference, and two points ahead of fourth-placed Ajax Amsterdam whose game against arch-rivals Feyenoord was among three to be postponed on Sunday.
