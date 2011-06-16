PSV cool Gomes rumours

Since the arrival of Brad Friedel at Tottenham, there has been a suggestion that Gomes has become surplus to requirements at White Hart Lane and will be moved on to make way for the former American international.

A return to the Philips Stadion was touted as the most likely destination for the Brazilian goalkeeper, with the Dutch club thought to be interested in negotiating a deal with Tottenham.

However, speaking to Voetbal International, Brands played down the notion of a return for the keeper dubbed ‘the Octopus‘ by the Eredivisie side‘s fans.

"I do not count on the arrival of Gomes," he said.

"We have our first keeper Andreas Isaksson and Gomes is still the first goalkeeper for Tottenham Hotspur. There are no signs that this will change."

Gomes arrived in N17 in the summer of 2008, and despite several high-profile errors has been a popular figure among Spurs fans, with his form towards the end of the 2009/10 season crucial to the club‘s successful claim for a Champions League berth.

By Killian Woods