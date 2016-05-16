PSV starlet plays down Manchester City links

PSV Eindhoven starlet Joel Piroe is set to reject a move to Manchester City and sign his first professional contract with the Eredivisie club.

Piroe has been linked with a move to City and the Premier League for some time following his exploits in the PSV youth ranks.

However, the 16-year-old forward is keen to learn his trade at PSV before making the decision to move abroad.

"I have been offered a contract by PSV a few weeks ago and if all goes well I will soon sign," Piroe told NextGen Series.

"The interest of Manchester City, I heard, but for that, you really have to see my agent. I love it but I'm not doing that.

"Everyone must decide for themselves [when they are ready to move abroad]. If you think you're ready, you should do that.

"I'm not ready yet. I first want to finish my school here and I wish to do well at PSV."

Piroe joined PSV in 2014 after spending a year at Feyenoord, where he was snapped up from his junior club NEC Nijmegen.

The highly-rated youngster, who turns 17 in August, has also represented the Netherlands at under-15 and under-16 level.