Manchester United have a 'Lamine Yamal equivalent' - with Spain and England fighting over him: report

Manchester United appear to have done it again with their incredible academy.

The Red Devils' production line is perhaps the most famed in English football, with its most celebrated graduates, the Class of 92, growing into a core that would deliver multiple titles for Sir Alex Ferguson – but even in recent seasons, the likes of Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho have come through the youth sides to step into the first team.

In fact, Manchester United have included an academy graduate in every matchday squad since 1937 – but now, one particular talent in their setup could become their most impressive for decades.

Manchester United talent Victor Musa hailed as the next Lamine Yamal

Yamal is the most exciting teenager in Europe (Image credit: Alamy)

There are worse players to be compared to than La Masia star Yamal, who last summer, was ranked at no.1 in FourFourTwo's list of the most exciting teenagers to watch this season.

Musa himself has only just turned 18, last month scoring six goals in a game against Leeds United, before netting against Derby County, Everton and Stoke City, to rack up 15 goals in 18 matches.

Victor Musa of Manchester United in action against Arsenal in the FA Youth Cup (Image credit: Manchester United/Manchester United via Getty Images)

Spanish publication AS are certainly excited about Musa, who was born in Navarre, Spain, which borders the Basque Country.

“Musa, a left-footed player, is capable of appearing in all areas of attack,” they gush, noting how he's “quick, carries the ball accurately, and, as his stats reflect, he's a great scorer” – adding, “Many consider him to be the Lamine Yamal of United.”

According to the report, the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) want to tie down Musa internationally, with the teen having made appearances for both La Roja's under-16 side and England's – while Musa also has a Nigerian passport, just to complicate matters.

Intriguingly, Athletic Club are interested in bringing the 2006-born forward back to Spain, as he qualifies to play for the side under their cantera policy – though AS states that Musa's “dream is to debut and shine” for Ruben Amorim's side.

Ruben Amorim has a jewel in his academy (Image credit: Getty Images)

Amorim has shown throughout his career that he's unafraid to grant opportunities to teenagers, with Geovany Quenda a huge beneficiary of this philosophy at Sporting, while Ayden Heaven and Chido Obi – two teenage acquisitions from Arsenal's Hale End – have both been fast-tracked into the Portuguese's first-team plans this term.

FourFourTwo understands that Musa is one of the most highly-rated members of the United academy but there isn't an immediate plan to fast-track him to the top just yet, with the club wanting to protect him long-term before throwing him in at the deep end: though if the likes of Garnacho and Antony were to leave this summer, there may be opportunities in the next couple of seasons.

United have several promising teenagers, including Chido Obi (Image credit: Getty Images)

The RFEF have a recent history of having brought key stars to play for Luis de la Fuente's team, after the blows of losing the likes of Bilbao-born Inaki Williams to Ghana and Madrid-born Achraf Hakimi to Morocco.

The federation made a concerted effort to fast-track Yamal, who has Moroccan descent, while Williams' younger brother Nico was given a senior debut just after his 20th birthday, with the pair vital to the Euro 2024 victory.

In 2020, then-26-year-old Aymeric Laporte was tempted to play for the country after failing to receive a single France cap, Amsterdam-born Dean Huijsen has been handed a debut – against the Netherlands, incidentally – while Alejandro Balde and Samu Aghehowa have both been integrated while having other nations they could have represented.

United take on Athletic tonight in the Europa League.