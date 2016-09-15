Puel calls for Premier League focus

Southampton manager Claude Puel urged his team to turn their attentions to the Premier League after their 3-0 win over Sparta Prague.

A brace from Charlie Austin and late goal from Jay Rodriguez saw Southampton make a strong start to their Group K campaign in the Europa League on Thursday.

After claiming their first competitive win of the season, Puel is keen for his side to focus on Sunday's clash at home to Swansea City.

"It's very interesting, because we changed the team a little bit for the start of this game, and I am happy for all the squad, because they can see many good players," he told Southampton's official YouTube channel.

"It was, I think, important to improve and to build for the future. With a game every three days, it will be very important.

"It's important to give chances to all the players. We have young, international players and it is interesting to see them in these conditions and they produced a very good game tonight, and this shows we can travel for the future.

"But, for now, it is important to stay concentrated on the next game against Swansea, which will be very difficult, because the players must play another game after just two days off following this game."

Austin struck from the penalty spot in the fifth minute before doubling his tally prior to the half-hour mark, and Rodriguez came on to complete the job.

The 27-year-old Austin and Dusan Tadic were involved in a long discussion over who would take the spot-kick.

"I'm the centre-forward. I think I should take the penalties. I've come here full of confidence even though I've not scored, and I've put the ball on the spot and luckily I've scored," Austin said.

"It was a bit silly between me and Dusan but I'll take the penalties in future."