Puel delighted with sublime Southampton second half

Southampton boss Claude Puel praised his side for a sublime second half in their comfortable 3-0 win away to West Ham on Sunday.

Charlie Austin gave the visitors the lead in the 40th minute at London Stadium with the game's first shot on target, before Dusan Tadic and James Ward-Prowse sealed Saints' second Premier League win in a row after the interval.

Puel was unhappy with the way his players utilised possession against a defensive West Ham side in the first 45 minutes, but commended the way in which they improved after taking the lead.

"I think our first half was very difficult, it wasn't good football for us," he told Sky Sports. "It was important to correct this.

"You can see a good team in the second half, many chances. It was a game of two faces. We lost the ball [in the first half], we were not patient and it was difficult to put the ball on the ground. We didn't respect our game.

"It was very interesting to see the correction from my players. I'm very happy for them.

"The second goal was fantastic but we had many, many chances. It's always dangerous if the second doesn't come, and the third was a real pleasure for the players.

"I like my players to have good concentration. We have to improve and to correct things, and it's important to keep working. We play many games and all the squad participate very well."