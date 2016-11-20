Puel lauds Southampton keeper Forster after Liverpool draw

Southampton manager Claude Puel singled out Fraser Forster for praise, hailing the goalkeeper's influence in the 0-0 draw against Liverpool.

High-flying Liverpool were thwarted by hosts Southampton, who earned a point in Saturday's Premier League clash at St Mary's.

England international Forster was in the thick of the action, producing a fine save to deny former team-mate Sadio Mane, while he also prevented Roberto Firmino from the scoring in the second half.

Speaking afterwards, Puel said: "Fraser made a fantastic save in the first half and this is very important for the team.

"It's important for us against a good team, who had some chances, to have a good goalkeeper, and Fraser works very well, with a fantastic save, and keeps his goal without possibilities.



"But all the players around him also did very good work."

The stalemate ended a run of back-to-back defeats for 10th-placed Southampton.

Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk added: "I think in a couple of moments we were lucky but we got the clean sheet and it’s a good point at home against a good team."