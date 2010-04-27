Puel: Lyon left chasing shadows

Bayern eclipsed Lyon 3-0 on Tuesday thanks to an Ivica Olic hat-trick. The Bavarians cruised into the final 4-0 on aggregate.

"We simply have to congratulate this team, they were superior. They had more impact, more qualities. They were impressive and never lowered the rhythm," Puel told a news conference.

"It was very very tough, we needed to have the perfect game to have a chance."

Lyon, in their first Champions League semi-final, were unable to raise their game at their Gerland stadium. Puel said Bayern were "physically impressive" but it was their passing game that made the difference.

"They always know what to do with the ball, but also when they don't have the ball," Puel noted.

Lyon now go back to their domestic duties as they are battling it out for the right to play in the Champions League again.

They lie fifth in Ligue 1, two points adrift of third-placed Lille, who occupy the qualifying spot for the Champions League play-offs.

Lyon, who have a game in hand, travel to Montpellier on Sunday.

"We want to live such moments again but we have to go through the league duties to have that chance. And it starts on Sunday," said Puel.

