Pulis disappointed with penalty decisions

West Brom manager Tony Pulis criticised two key refereeing decisions in his team's 2-1 Premier League defeat at Manchester City on Saturday.

Stephane Sessegnon's superb strike gave West Brom an early lead at Etihad Stadium, but a Sergio Aguero penalty got City back on terms after Sessegnon was adjudged to have fouled Aleksandar Kolarov in the box.

Samir Nasri struck the winner in the second half but Pulis felt West Brom should have had a penalty of their own for a push in the box by Eliaquim Mangala, although the Welshman did praise his team's showing against the Champions League quarter-finalists.

"We are pleased with the performance," Pulis told Sky Sports. "You get the 40 points and everyone thinks we switch off, it's just going to be a stroll until the end.

"We just want to continue the form and intensity. We created chances. It's disappointing how many chances we had that didn't hit the target, but that has been the story of our season. We needed the breaks.

"I've just watched their penalty and I honestly don't think that Sessegnon touches him, I think his foot lands in front of Kolarov's foot. But he's been clever, Sess shouldn't really make a challenge there and he's gone down and the referee's given a penalty.

"[The Mangala incident] was a definite penalty. It's not disappointing for us alone. What people have got to recognise is that the clubs who are fighting for the Champions League spots, it affects them as well, so it's disappointing for me."

West Brom had to play without striker Salomon Rondon for most of the game after the Venezuela international was taken off in the first half with a back injury.

"It's a massive blow," said Pulis. "We didn't have Lambert here today because he's been ill, Victor [Anichebe] has been ill too, so those two have been missing and for [Rondon] to go off so early is a disappointment.

"He's been a good player for us and he causes lots of problems. Having said that, we still did enough to get something out of the game.

"It is important for the league to put in performances whether you are safe or not, I won't have anything else apart from people having a go. We played some good stuff through the pitch and caused them problems."