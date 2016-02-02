Pulis frustrated with lack of goals

West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis expressed his frustration with the lack of goals from his team in their 1-1 draw with Swansea City.

A late equaliser from Salomon Rondon ensured the home side took a share of the points but Pulis could not help but be annoyed with his side's failure to find a better conversion rate after creating a number of chances throughout the 90 minutes.

"Their keeper has made some great saves and the way they play means the game is going to be open," Pulis said.

"We knew we'd get opportunities and you also have to concede that they're going to get opportunities as well.

"Ben [Foster] has made some good saves, but we're disappointed with the chances and clear cut chances we've had - we had something like 18 opportunities tonight - we're disappointed to not get more than one goal."

Although unhappy to have taken just a point from the contest, Pulis gained some satisfaction from the fact his team are demonstrably tough to beat.

"This is a tremendous group. They just keep working and working," Pulis said.

"We've had too many draws but it's just one defeat in nine games now, so we have to keep going with it."

Pulis admitted he was concerned for Jonny Evans, who was forced off with a suspected hamstring injury after 53 minutes, but said he had no regrets about not signing a defender on transfer deadline day.

"We don't know [if it is a long-term injury], he'll have a scan tomorrow but it does leave us a bit short in that one position. We have to bite the bullet and get on with it," he continued.

"Jonny could go through to the end of the season and be fit, it's just part of the ifs, buts and maybes of the game."

The 58-year-old manager also said he expects transfer rumours surrounding Saido Berhaino to die down, following another transfer window where the England Under-21 striker's expected departure from the Hawthorns failed to materialise.

"He has no chance of moving now, the window is closed," Pulis said.

"[His representatives] can't do anything about it. He has 18 months left on his contract.

"He came on and did well for us tonight. You need someone like Saido to get the goals from the chances we create."