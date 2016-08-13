Pulis praying for Berahino stay

Tony Pulis is "hoping and praying" Saido Berahino will stay with West Brom amid persistent speculation the forward's future lies away from the Hawthorns.

Berahino played 86 minutes as West Brom began their Premier League campaign with a 1-0 win at Crystal Palace – Salomon Rondon scoring decisively with 16 minutes remaining.

The 23-year-old forward and Pulis have not always seen eye to eye and, following links to Tottenham during the previous two transfer windows, Stoke City manager Mark Hughes has confirmed his club's interest in Berahino

But veteran head coach Pulis is pleased with Berahino's application at the present time and hopes he has a long-term future with West Brom.

"He won't leave unless we bring someone in, that has always been the case," he told BBC Sport.

"There has to be someone of that quality coming through the door.

"It is more important that we stay in the Premier League and Saido's goals will help us do that. We're hoping and praying we can keep him."

Pulis believed his team were good value for their win at Selhurst Park

"I think we deserved it," he added. "Palace never created a lot, they had just long range shots really. I'm very pleased."