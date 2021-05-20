Q&A Neymar Jr x PUMA Wild Rider

PUMA caught up with Brazil and Paris Saint-Germin star Neymar JR to speak about the new style to the popular Rider franchise, the Wild Rider.

Q1. You are one of today’s most sought-after footballers, how would you describe yourself and why do you think so many brands want to work with you?

A: I've been asked this question for so many years and you know that I never knew how to answer it? I always describe myself as authentic, transparent, true. I am not to deceive anyone, I cannot. I think this is one of the characteristics that make my image so sought after. Another characteristic of mine is that I will never give up, fight to the end for the victory.

Q2. PUMA is known as a brand that blends sport and fashion, why is that important to you?

A: PUMA's heritage is not only in sport, but also in the fashion world, and that appealed to me when I joined PUMA. As someone who loves the best looks on and off the field, being involved in both with PUMA is an incredible opportunity for me.

Q3. You’re making big moves both on and off the pitch – PUMA has just announced that you will be the face of their newest Wild Rider shoe. Tell us a little about why you decided to support it and what you think about the silhouette.

A: I love PUMA not only as a sports brand, but also for its progressive street fashion styles. PUMA is constantly pushing the limits of footwear, with bold and bright styles that stand out on the street. The Wild Rider, in particular, is all about movement and mobility, so I knew this was the perfect shoe for me.

Q4. You get a lot of attention not only for your talent on the pitch, but also for your style off pitch. How would you describe your personal style?

A: I don't have a defined style; I like to wear comfortable things, that also make me feel that way. As you saw, I go from urban fashion to fashion and go back to relaxing pants, but it takes a little bit of spice to make this work. I like to mix colors, prints, new trends and other things when building my look. My hair is an important piece, as you saw, I love to change and play with it.

Q5. How would you pair PUMA’s Wild Rider with an outfit in your closet?

A: I usually choose my clothes depending on my mood and the weather! But, if I think about summer, I will choose something fun and fresh. For a daytime look, a color block outfit, with a relaxed T-shirt and baggy shorts. For the night, maybe a completely black outfit, with a tank top and an open printed silk shirt. I think these options can work very well.

Q6. What is your one go-to outfit?

A. At the moment, I say that I am wearing a lot of sweatshirts. I love how comfortable they are! They certainly go perfectly with the Wild Rider!

Q7. Football is something you are most well-known for, what other interests or hobbies do you have? Anything that might surprise people?

A: My life is so open on social media that there is no surprise, right? E-sports. I'm really enjoying the partnership with Fortnite, from the “Crazy Playground” that PUMA created. I like to play with my friends, it is through games that I keep connected to them. Series too, I am one of those who binges a series when I can.

Q8. As someone who’s always going forward, further, and faster, what’s next for you?

A: There's a lot going on, thank God! I have some projects with PUMA that I can't reveal yet, but there are really good things coming. And on the pitch, we are going again in search of the Champions League for PSG and already looking at Qatar in 2022…