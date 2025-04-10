Puma partner with Jameson to release stunning limited edition collection, including the boldest Puma King ever
Puma and Jameson have released a collection that includes a striking new Puma King
Puma and whiskey brand Jameson have joined forces to release a limited edition collection intended to celebrate the generational love that unites football fans football fans.
Part of the collection includes arguably the boldest Puma King football boots ever created, designed in a striking two-tone green colourway that is sure to stand out wherever, alongside a co-branded Jameson bottle and football, which are both available to purchase from Amazon.
Both Puma and Jameson are official partners of the EFL, and are committed to improving the football fan experience through encouraging more welcoming, enjoyable and inclusive environments.
Puma and Jameson join forces
Former Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Shay Given highlights the collection and the message of generational football love in Puma and Jameson's promotional video, with ex-Manchester United and Aston Villa striker Dion Dublin also appearing alongside other semi-pro footballers and talented freestylers to deliver the message.
As well as the partnership with the EFL, Jameson also fittingly sponsor Newport County’s Kyle Jamson.
Having previously collaborated with Lovers FC and Classic Football Shirts, the opportunity to work with Puma proved too good to not take advantage of for Jameson.
Josh McCarthy, Jameson UK Brand Director, said: “We’ve been wanting to work with Puma ever since we got introduced through our shared EFL partnership. The chance to come together with a fellow heritage brand, one full of stories and culture, felt too good to miss.
"Especially given our shared passion for the game and work in the communities. Football brings people together like nothing else and so this collection just raises a toast to all those people you know through football, as just like a glass of Jameson, the beautiful game has a way of uniting people from all generations.
"So, grab our Jameson x Puma football, 2 jumpers and head to the park. See if you can bang one top bins for us!”
Billy Gentry, Teamsports Marketing Manager, Puma UK, added: “We’re thrilled to partner with Jameson on this unique collaboration. Both brands share a passion for football and the fans who make the game so special.
"This collection celebrates the generational love for football that unites us all, reflecting our commitment to community and the joy of the game. It's a tribute to the moments and connections football creates, both on and off the pitch."
