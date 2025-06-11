Recommended reading

Manchester City beat Arsenal to sign star with late hijack: report

Manchester City are moving quickly in the transfer market this summer to tie up major upgrades across the pitch

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, May 2025
Pep Guardiola has beaten Arsenal to a deal (Image credit: Alamy)

Manchester City have beaten Arsenal to a major target and are finalising terms on the move.

With a flurry of recent signings, Manchester City have addressed their 2024/25 season ahead of the Club World Cup and made significant improvements to their team across the squad.

Now, the free-spending Sky Blues appear to have left Arsenal in the dust for another acquisition that the Gunners were in for.

Manchester City seal impressive deal ahead of Arsenal

Mikel Arteta is likely to see his side finish 2nd in the Premier League for the second successive season

Mikel Arteta has been beaten by former employers Manchester City (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's been a hectic summer for City, who have already splashed well over £100 million on the likes of Rayan Ait-Nouri, Tijjani Reijnders and Rayan Cherki in a bid to improve their ageing squad.

This is after a serious splurge made in January on the likes of Omar Marmoush, Vitor Reis, Abdukodir Khusanov and Nico Gonzalez, with manager Pep Guardiola admitting he scrapped plans last summer to revamp the squad.

Rayan Cherki of Lyon walks on the field during the UEFA Europa League 2024/25 League Phase MD3 match between Olympique Lyonnais and Besiktas JK at OL Stadium on October 24, 2024 in Decines-Charpieu, France.

City have made serious investment of late (Image credit: Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Now, The Athletic's David Ornstein has revealed that City are on the cusp of an agreement for Rosenborg star Sverre Nypan.

The 18-year-old had talks with Arsenal in January, according to the Mail, before opting to remain in his native Norway for the rest of the season – while FourFourTwo understood that the North Londoners were hoping to rekindle their interest this summer after failing to land him first time around.

Ranked at no.24 in FourFourTwo's list of the most exciting teenagers to watch last season, Nypan will now become a record sale in the Norwegian league ahead of signing for City and heading out on loan.

The deal is a bitter blow for Mikel Arteta, who will likely need to sign another midfielder in the coming weeks should terms fail to be agreed with Thomas Partey, who is out of contract.

Rosenborg star Sverre Nypan in action against Manchester United this summer

Sverre Nypan was a serious target for Arsenal (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ornstein notes that City were “not among the suitors” in January for Nypan.

Nypan is worth €12 million, according to Transfermarkt.

