Tottenham working on record transfer as Thomas Frank's first signing: report

Thomas Frank is getting big backing right away

Tottenham Hotspur are ready to smash their transfer record, as Thomas Frank steps into the hot seat.

With the Europa League winners having recently dismissed Ange Postecoglou, Tottenham are on the cusp of bringing in Brentford boss Thomas Frank in anticipation of a return to Europe's top table next term.

But with the Lilywhites having finished 17th in the Premier League last time out, there's plenty of work to be done with an ailing squad in need of improvement across the board – starting with a major statement of intent.

Tottenham working on £70 million signing to kickstart the summer

Daniel Levy isn't known as one of the league's big spenders

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has a reputation for being a shrewd operator in the transfer market – but Tottenham's record signing remains Richarlison, who as per the Guardian, cost the North Londoners £50 million with £10m in add-ons when he swapped Everton for the capital in 2022.

Prior to that, Tanguy Ndombele held the record – though Bournemouth did confirm that Dominic Solanke left the south coast on a club-record deal 12 months ago, when Spurs signed the striker for a fee believed to be around £55m.

Solanke cost Spurs £55m (Image credit: Alamy)

Now, Tottenham are ready to mine the Vitality Stadium once again, with Sky Sports News revealing that work has begun to sign Antoine Semenyo.

Recognised by FourFourTwo in our list of the best left wingers in the world, the Ghanaian is valued by the Cherries at around £70m, with Manchester United believed to be interested in the star, too.

FourFourTwo believes that the only other interested party able to offer Champions League football are Spurs' bitter rivals Arsenal, but that Semenyo features much further down the list of the Gunners' targets.

The 25-year-old was ranked at no.24 in FourFourTwo's list of the best Premier League players of the season, but after Bournemouth have already sold Dean Huijsen to Real Madrid and are fielding interest for Milos Kerkez and Ilya Zabarnyi from Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain, respectively, there is a serious reluctance from the south coasters to do business unless an unignorable offer is presented.

Antoine Semenyo is wanted by Tottenham (Image credit: Ben Hoskins/Getty Images)

The report from Sky notes that Spurs are also interested in Frank's protege at the Gtech, Bryan Mbeumo, but that the Cameroon international is unlikely to be swayed from his preference of Manchester United.

Semenyo is worth €40m, according to Transfermarkt.