Qatar to host Russia in Doha

The RFS said on its website that the March 29 game in Doha would celebrate the two countries' winning bids to host the World Cup. In December, FIFA awarded the 2018 and 2022 World Cups to Russia and Qatar respectively.

It will be Russia's second successuve friendly in the Gulf region following a 1-0 loss to Iran in Abu Dhabi last month. The Russians restart their Euro 2012 qualifying campaign away to Armenia on March 26.