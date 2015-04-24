Rafael adds to United's defensive woes

Manchester United's problems in defence have deepened after it was confirmed Rafael would miss the final five matches of the season with a broken rib.

Manager Louis van Gaal told the club's official website that the full-back would not recover to play a part in the Premier League run-in after he was injured in the first half of Monday's Under-21 fixture against Leicester City.

United also remain without Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo (both knock), who both missed last weekend's defeat against Chelsea, for Sunday's trip to Everton, while midfielder Michael Carrick (calf) remains sidelined.

Daley Blind is still a doubt, but he at least has a chance of featuring at Goodison Park after he missed the Chelsea game with a knock.

There was some better news on the injury front, though, as the injury to Adnan Januzaj - who also went off in the Under-21 fixture - was described as "not so heavy" by Van Gaal.