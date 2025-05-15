Is Jayde Riviere playing for Manchester United this weekend?

Jayde Riviere has been one of the best players in England this season

Jayde Riviere missed Manchester United's final game of the Women's Super League season because of injury.

United lost the match against Arsenal 4-3 to finish the WSL campaign in third with the second-best defence, thanks in part to Riviere.

They will need a good defence this Sunday as United will take on Chelsea in the Women's FA Cup final. But has Riviere recovered from her ankle injury?

Jayde Riviere: Will she feature in FA Cup final?

Jayde Riviere is likely to be involved this Sunday (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United manager Marc Skinner has given a fitness update on his squad for the final.

He has said Riviere is likely to miss out on the game because of her injury.

Jayde Riviere has been a part of the second best WSL defence this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

He said: "It's likely Jayde Riviere will miss out for this one. We are gutted for her.

"She has been an incredible part of our season. She took a knock in the game before last. Everybody else is fit."

Riviere has been a key figure in the United team this season with the club having an impressive campaign. They have reached the FA Cup final for the third season in a row and secured Champions League football for just the second time in their history.

However, in better news for United fans Rachel Williams, famous for her late winners in a United shirt, and Aoife Mannion are back in selection contention.

Rachel Williams is a legend in women's football (Image credit: Getty Images)

Chelsea and Manchester United's rivalry has been an interesting on over the last few seasons.

United knocked Chelsea out of the FA Cup last campaign. It was the first and only time United have beaten the Blues.

But Chelsea got their revenge in the WSL on the final day of last season with a 6-0 win at Old Trafford.