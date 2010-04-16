Ramble Extra: Ukraine & commentary teams

Always funny, never dull, The Football Ramble's podcasts have won three gongs in the 2009 Soccerlens Awards - Best Football Podcast (Editor's Choice and Readers' Choice) plus Funniest Football Website.

And they're lovely enough to produce a special, exclusive extra bit for FourFourTwo.com - online every Friday.

This week, the Ramblers learn that building stuff in the Ukraine is difficult and pick their favourite commentary team. You'll have to listen to get it.

So why not start listening, open another window and carry on reading too?

If you like what you hear, you can get the main weekly Ramble podcast from TheFootballRamble.com or subscribe via iTunes here.

