Ramires defiant after dubious penalty

The Brazilian went down under a soft challenge in the area in injury time and Eden Hazard converted to earn Chelsea a 2-2 draw against West Brom at Stamford Bridge.

West Brom manager Steve Clarke was furious with the decision and said referee Andre Marriner was wrong to award a penalty.

Ramires was already going down before making contact with full-back Steven Reid and no Chelsea player around the incident appealed for a penalty.

But the 26-year-old defended his actions and denied he dived to earn the late penalty.

"I have never used diving to win fouls or penalties," Ramires said.

"It's not my character and those who know me know it very well."

Injured West Brom goalkeeper Ben Foster was unhappy with the spot-kick and used Twitter to express his disappointment.

"Load of shit," Foster tweeted.