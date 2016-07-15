Ramires gets four-game ban for ref rage

Ramires has been hit with a four-match ban by the Chinese Football Association (CFA) after charging at the referee following a red card for Jiangsu Suning last week.

The Brazilian was sent off for his part in a post-match scuffle, which took place just after the final whistle in Jiangsu's 2-1 defeat to Shandong Luneng.

The former Chelsea midfielder reacted furiously to the decision, with team-mates having to restrain him as he attempted to run towards the match official.

Ramires made a second dash for the referee moments later and had to be hauled from the pitch by coaching staff.

The CFA have since announced that they will extend his automatic three-match ban by an extra game. He has also been given a RMB 20,000 (€2685) fine.

Jiangsu's defeat means they are now 10 points adrift of Chinese Super League leaders Guangzhou Evergrande after 17 matches.