Ramires gets four-game ban for ref rage
As a result of his furious reaction to being sent off in Jiangsu Suning's defeat to Shandong Luneng, Ramires has been given a four-game ban.
Ramires has been hit with a four-match ban by the Chinese Football Association (CFA) after charging at the referee following a red card for Jiangsu Suning last week.
The Brazilian was sent off for his part in a post-match scuffle, which took place just after the final whistle in Jiangsu's 2-1 defeat to Shandong Luneng.
The former Chelsea midfielder reacted furiously to the decision, with team-mates having to restrain him as he attempted to run towards the match official.
Ramires made a second dash for the referee moments later and had to be hauled from the pitch by coaching staff.
The CFA have since announced that they will extend his automatic three-match ban by an extra game. He has also been given a RMB 20,000 (€2685) fine.
Jiangsu's defeat means they are now 10 points adrift of Chinese Super League leaders Guangzhou Evergrande after 17 matches.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.