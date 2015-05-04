Ramires recovering well after sickness

Chelsea midfielder Ramires has played down fears over his wellbeing after sickness forced him to miss Sunday's 1-0 win over Crystal Palace.

The victory ensured Jose Mourinho's side of the Premier League title but it was soured somewhat for Ramires who was forced to miss the game and the post-match celebrations.

However, the Brazilian stated he was on the end mend following a "renal complication" amid reports that suggested he was suffering with kidney stones.

"As you saw, I was very sick yesterday minutes before the match because of a renal complication, but I'm well and home with my family," he wrote in a post in Instagram.

"Thank God it was nothing serious and I will be fully recovered in a few weeks. Thank you to all that sent me messages and were with me. I would like to thank the Chelsea's medical team for the exceptional job.

"I was sad not to be part of the party on the pitch, but very pleased with the title, the only English title I had left to concur. Congratulations Chelsea!"