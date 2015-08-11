Ramos and Ronaldo return to training

Real Madrid duo Sergio Ramos and Cristiano Ronaldo are expected to return to full training on Tuesday after recovering from minor injury problems.

Ramos - who is yet to sign a new contract at the Santiago Bernabeu following apparent interest from Manchester United - missed Real's trip to Oslo due to a knock he suffered against Bayern Munich in the Audi Cup.

Ronaldo picked up a back problem prior to the pre-season tournament in Munich and subsequently missed the friendly against Valerenga in the Norwegian capital.

Neither were expected to be doubts for the start of Real's domestic campaign against Sporting Gijon on August 23.

And both are set to join up with their team-mates for training on Tuesday having worked alone at Ciudad Real Madrid.

The pair could feature in the Santiago Bernabeu Trophy against Galatasaray next Tuesday.