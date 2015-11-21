Ramos backs Benitez despite Clasico hammering

Sergio Ramos has urged everybody at Real Madrid to stick together and support head coach Rafael Benitez in the wake of their 4-0 Clasico defeat to Barcelona.

Benitez's position at Madrid has come under scrutiny in recent weeks, with some reports earlier this week suggesting the players had approached their coach with a request to change his tactics.

Madrid's fans made their unrest known during Saturday's chastening loss to their arch-rivals, but captain Ramos has backed Benitez.

"We must support Benitez. We never had any meeting with him and we did not ask him to play more attacking against Barcelona," Ramos told reporters.

"I don't like to single out any individuals and I don't want to look for a guilty party. We have to stick together.

"When you lose to Barcelona, the fans feel hurt and they want an explanation. But I don't have words at this point.

"We have to keep working hard. It is a tough night, a difficult night for all of us."