Ramos deserves more than he earns - Perez
Despite securing a big-money contract with Real Madrid last year, Sergio Ramos deserves more, according to club president Florentino Perez.
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has no issue with Sergio Ramos' wages, claiming he deserves more than he earns.
The Spain international signed a new five-year contract last year to keep him at Santiago Bernabeu until 2020 in a lucrative deal.
However, while discussing a number of key matters ahead of Madrid's annual assembly, Perez insisted Ramos had every right to be handed a pay rise.
"[Ramos] has been here many years," he told club delegates, in quotes reported by AS.
"He deserves what he earns and surely deserves more. He is our captain, a phenomenal example [to other players]."
Ramos led Madrid to their 11th Champions League title in May, scoring in the final as he had done in their previous European success two years before.
