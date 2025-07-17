Chelsea braced for £150m offer from Real Madrid for star: report

Chelsea are braced for a £150 million offer for one of their star players.

The Blues were recently crowned champions of the world after beating PSG in the Club World Cup final, with some very impressive performances throughout the tournament.

Whilst there has been a scattergun approach to recruitment at Stamford Bridge in the last few years, several signings have reached or surpassed the expectations of them when they signed.

Real Madrid prepare mega money offer for Chelsea star

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca

The midfield of Cole Palmer, Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo cost Chelsea around £250 million, but has proven its worth in the last 12 months.

Palmer especially has been a revelation, but Fernandez and Caicedo have both put shaky starts behind them to be considered amongst the best in the world in their position.

Enzo Fernandez playing for Chelsea against Ipswich Town, April 2025.

Fernandez, who has captained the club on several occasions, has transformed into a energetic midfielder and has caught the eye of Real Madrid.

Spanish outlet Fichajes are reporting that Xabi Alonso has made it clear he is the player they need to lead their engine room, and Los Blancos have now prepared a £150 million bid for the Argentinian World Cup winner.

Remarkably, it would mean Chelsea make a small profit on Fernandez' transfer, after the signed him for £106.8 million in 2023, making him Chelsea's most expensive signing of all time.

FourFourTwo understand that Real Madrid would be require to sell before they could move forward with any deal for Fernandez. Rodrygo, Eduardo Camavinga and Fran Garcia are all on the transfer list and the funds from their sales would more than cover the fee they plan to spend on Fernandez.

Enzo Fernandez celebrating a goal for Chelsea

For Chelsea, it would not make a huge amount of sense to sell Fernandez now. The midfielder is a vital part of Chelsea's recent success, and theres a positive feeling surrounding the club now.

Equally for Real Madrid, it feels very necessary to go all out for Fernandez. Camavinga, who is ranked at no.10 in FourFourTwo's list of the best defensive midfielders in the world right now, has an incredibly high ceiling, and it's unclear whether Fernandez would actually be that much of an upgrade on the Frenchman.

Transfermarkt value Fernandez at €75 million.