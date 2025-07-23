Manchester City rocked by HUGE Real Madrid Rodri offer: report
Real Madrid’s offer to Manchester City includes more than just money
Real Madrid have prepared a mind-blowing offer for Manchester City midfielder Rodri, which would see more than just money heading to Etihad Stadium.
Los Blancos are gearing up for a season with a new manager for the first time since 2021 in Xabi Alonso, ranked at no.6 in FourFourTwo's list of the best managers in the world right now.
He inherits a squad that has just lost midfielder stalwarts in Toni Kroos and Luka Modric, but he knows exactly who he wants to bring in to replace the duo: Rodri.
Real Madrid make incredible Rodri offer
It was previously reported that Alonso had made his dream signing clear to Florentino Perez, but that the Madrid president had rejected his request, citing an expected cost of over €100m.
Now, however, the power-brokers at the Bernabeu think they’ve found a way around emptying their wallet for the 2024 Ballon d’Or winner.
According to Fichajes, Alonso’s side are ready to offer €40m as well as both Eduardo Camavinga and Rodrygo in exchange for Rodri.
The Madrid boss has reportedly made clear he needs a player who can dictate the pace of the game from the middle, and few, if any, are as accomplished at that task as Rodri.
Pep Guardiola is thought to appreciate both players on offer, but City reportedly have no intention of letting their key midfield man go.
Los Blancos do not want to hang around to get this deal done, with the Spanish outlet revealing they want the deal done this summer.
In FourFourTwo’s view, this offer seems outlandish and a risk for a player coming back from such a big injury as Rodri’s.
Nevertheless, according to Transfermarkt, Rodrygo and Camavinga have a combined value of €150m, which, added to the €40m also included in the offer, pushes the estimated value of the transaction towards the €200m mark.
If City have that offer on the table for a 29-year-old, it may prove too lofty to ignore, no matter how highly they regard the Spain international.
Rodri is valued at €110m, according to Transfermarkt.
