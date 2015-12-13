Ramsey confident Arsenal can mount title challenge

Aaron Ramsey is confident Arsenal can challenge for the Premier League title this season.

Arsene Wenger's side last claimed the title in 2004 but returned to the top of the table with a 2-0 win over Aston Villa on Sunday.

The Wales midfielder, who scored his side's second, believes they can continue winning and get their hands on the trophy come the end of the season.

"We believe we have an opportunity to win the title," Ramsey told Sky Sports.

"We have shown what we are capable of and have to continue now, in what is a busy part of the season.

"We have to maintain our focus and belief. Who knows what will happen but we believe we can challenge for trophies."

Olivier Giroud opened the scoring from the penalty spot with his 50th Premier League goal, and he was pleased with reaching the benchmark, though we wants the team to become more clinical.

"I didn't know but I'm pleased with that," he said.

"I don't want to stop here, I want to keep going. I try to do a good job for my team-mates. Theo [Walcott] did well on the penalty and I was chosen to take it and I put it in.

"We keep the ball well and play our game, we like to dominate the game but sometimes we need to be more incisive in the game.

"We need to be more dangerous because sometimes we like to keep hold of the ball too much.

"We wanted to finish the week with a win and to be top of the league. It's nice, we're having a good moment and hopefully we'll have a great game against [Manchester] City next Monday."