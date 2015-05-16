Ramsey confident of getting QPR job

Chris Ramsey is confident he will be named as QPR's permanent head coach for next season following Saturday's 2-1 win over Newcastle United.

Ramsey, who took over until the end of the season after Harry Redknapp resigned in February, saw QPR relegated from the Premier League with a 6-0 loss at Manchester City last Sunday.

But the London club restored some pride by coming from behind to claim their first home win of 2015, Leroy Fer netting a stunning winner from 30 yards out after Matt Phillips had cancelled out Emmanuel Riviere's opener for the visitors.

Asked about his hopes of coaching QPR in the Championship next term, Ramsey said: "I think I've got a good chance of getting the job.

"Things change, hopefully I'll get the job and I'll spend the summer planning for next season. I'm looking for that postman [with the contract] every morning."

Fer's third goal in five games served as a reminder of the quality of a player who missed over two months due to a knee ligament injury sustained in February.

"Leroy has got it in his locker. When you look back at our season he has been a massive miss for us," Ramsey added. "We have missed some important characters in our team this season and Leroy being one of them.

"I was really pleased because we've had a lot of good support, the fans have been very loyal, they've travelled home and away. Last week we didn't perform in a way that befits a club of this stature.

"I felt first half the game wasn't the best, we gave away another sloppy goal and the players came back in the second half and really, really put it in.

"It was really important for us to finish well here and show the fans that next season we're hoping to redress the situation and make sure the club is on an even keel and trying its best to get back to this division.

"We wanted to make sure that, whatever happened, that the people are going to think positive things in the summer for what's going to happen in the future."