Ramsey eyeing title assault

Aaron Ramsey believes the progress Arsenal have made this season stands them in good stead to challenge for the Premier League title in the 2015-16 campaign.

Arsene Wenger's side finished third in the top flight this term and will face Aston Villa in the FA Cup final on Saturday.

Arsenal won eight Premier League matches in a row before drawing with Chelsea last month and lost just one of their last 14 games in the top tier.

Wales midfielder Ramsey is optimistic they can kick on next season and be strong contenders to claim their first Premier League title since they were crowned champions 11 years ago.

He told Goal.com: "It’s just about being consistent throughout the season, which we haven’t done so well in the last couple of seasons.

"We’ve had one good half or three quarters of the season have gone really well, but part of the season we've gone off the boil a bit.

"But I think we’ve grown as the season has gone on now and that puts us in a really good position for next year."

When asked if this is the best Arsenal team he has played in, Ramsey said: "I think the team is a lot more settled.

"Everybody understands each other, there's a lot of talent and ability on the pitch now. We can threaten from all over the pitch and I think we've been a lot more solid defensively as a unit."