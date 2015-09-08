Ramsey eyes England clash

Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey would love to see Wales take on England after their rise in the FIFA rankings.

For the first time, England are below Wales in the FIFA rankings – with Roy Hodgson's men slipping to 10th.

Chris Coleman's men are also on track to qualify for Euro 2016, which would be their first major tournament since the 1958 World Cup.

Ramsey said he wanted to take on England, with his club team-mates Jack Wilshere, Theo Walcott and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain potentially on the other side.

"There will be a bit of banter between me and some of my team-mates at Arsenal," Ramsey said.

"It is always a great game, a committed game. I have been involved in two before. So yeah, why not play them?

"If it does happen, it will be a great game."

With two games remaining, Wales are top of Group B – a point clear of Belgium and five ahead of Israel.

Ramsey said they were confident of sealing progress when they take on Bosnia-Herzegovina in Zenica on October 10, while they host Andorra three days later.

"We feel we can go to Bosnia and grab all three points. That's the confidence in this team at the moment. Hopefully we will be able to do that and have a successful end to what has been a great campaign," he said.

"This squad has got a lot of experience and a lot of the players play for top clubs around the world and have a lot of caps.

"We haven't been in this position before but I think our club experience will help us. We have done a remarkable job so far so we won't feel too down. We are still top of the group with a couple of games to play; we're looking forward to that."