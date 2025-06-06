How to watch Andorra vs England: Live streams, TV channels for World Cup qualifier

England get back to it in their World Cup qualification campaign as they travel across to Barcelona for a meeting with perpetual minnows Andorra.

Andorra vs England match info ► Date: Saturday, June 7 ► Kick-off time: 5pm BST ► Venue: RCDE Stadium, Barcelona, Spain ► Free stream: ITV 1 & ITV X (UK and Ireland) ► Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk-free

Thomas Tuchel won his first two games in charge of the Three Lions back in March, seeing off Albania and Latvia in back-to-back games at Wembley to put England top of the group.

Myles Lewis-Skelly scored on his debut against Albania before Harry Kane made sure of a 2-0 victory late on, and Kane was on the scoresheet again in between strikes from Reece James and Eberechi Eze as Latvia were beaten 3-0.

Andorra faced the same two opponents that week, losing 1-0 at home to Latvia and 3-0 away to Albania.

Can I watch Andorra vs England in the UK?

Andorra vs England will be shown live and free for viewers in the UK and Ireland on ITV 1. ITV X provides an online viewing platform for fans not in front of their TV screens.

Watch Andorra vs England from anywhere

How to watch Andorra vs England in the US

Americans can watch the game on Fubo. costing $84.99 a month (discounted to $64.99 for your first month), with a host of other sports available with your subscription.

Alternatively, you can watch the game on Fox Sportsor the Fox Sports app, which is free to download, although it requires a subscription to view any live coverage.