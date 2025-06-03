How to watch Spain vs England: Live streams for Nations League match

Grace Clinton is likely to play this evening

Watch Spain vs England and see two teams battling it out in the Nations League, with free live streams available globally.

Both teams enter into the final two Nations League matches before the European Championships this summer.

The last time the two met in February the game ended in 1-0 win for England.

The fixture will kick-off at 18.00pm BST / 13.00pm ET on Tuesday, June 3.

Read on to find out how to watch Spain vs England live streams from anywhere.

Watch Spain vs England in the Nations League in the UK

Spain vs England will be televised by broadcaster ITV.

The game will go out on ITV 1 and on their streaming platform ITVX, starting at 18.00pm BST on June 3.

ITV is a free service for those in the UK with a TV licence.

Watch Spain vs England in the Nations League from anywhere

Out of the country right now? You don't have to miss the game. The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Spain vs England preview

England are looking for consistent wins (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Nations League is providing the perfect place for teams to warm-up for this summer's major tournament.

This game may see Sarina Wiegman roll the dice with her goalkeeper choice after Mary Earps announced her abrupt international retirement.

Hannah Hampton is likely to start but the likes of Khiara Keating could play.

In FourFourTwo's opinion the game will end in a 1-1 draw.