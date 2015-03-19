Ramsey insists belief is still strong at QPR

With nine games remaining second-bottom QPR are four points from safety, but Ramsey believes there is enough experience in his squad to mount a great escape and avoid an immediate return to the Championship.

The 52-year-old – who replaced Harry Redknapp until the end of the season in February – takes his side to Everton this weekend, determined to end a run of four successive defeats.

"We've been in a must-win [situation] for a little while, as every game goes past they are words you use more and more," he said

"We are aware we are running out of time and games, but all we can do is give our best and stay concentrated for the whole game.

"I still believe we can get points we need, if we stop believing the whole season has been awash.

"We're all in it together, we've re-grouped and the players are trying their best to get to where we want to get to.

"They have the belief, they know what's needed

"You can't think three or four matches ahead. We need to prepare for each match, make sure we don't give away silly goals and stay together."