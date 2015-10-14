Ramsey: United win gave Arsenal title belief

Aaron Ramsey said Arsenal's win over Manchester United has given the club belief that they can go on and claim a first Premier League title in over a decade.

Arsenal defeated United 3-0 before the international break, scoring three goals at the Emirates in the opening 20 minutes of the Premier League fixture.

Ramsey believes the big win, which moved Arsenal up to second in the table, will help Arsene Wenger's men in their bid to win a first league crown since 2003-04.

"We owed them from a few years ago and the way we started the game was fantastic," Ramsey said.

"Hopefully we can continue that now and carry on to beat the bigger teams and carry on our form against the other teams.

Ramsey ended a 20-game goal drought with his strike in Wales' 2-0 win over Andorra in their final Euro 2016 qualifier on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old midfielder will be hoping to continue his scoring form now that he is off the mark for the season.

"I've been wanting it now for a few games for Arsenal as well," he said.

"I have struggled a bit at the beginning of the season with goals, it has been pretty frustrating on that front, but hopefully now that will settle me down and I can carry on throughout the season."

Arsenal travel to newcomers Watford in the Premier League on Saturday.