Rangers close to loan deal for Ianis Hagi

Ianis Hagi is set to become Steven Gerrard’s first January signing as the son of Romania great Gheorghe prepares to agree a six-month loan deal.

Gerrard has been focusing on trimming his squad this month but is now ready to make a move for the highly-rated Genk midfielder.

Hagi – whose father starred for both Real Madrid and Barcelona as well as Romania at two World Cups – has himself won 10 caps for his country.

He also shone at the European Under-21 Championship last summer, scoring against both England and a Croatia side containing Ibrox defender Nikola Katic.

He signed for Belgian outfit Genk for £4million last summer but could now secure a permanent switch to Glasgow if he impresses Gerrard during the title race run-in.

The Light Blues boss confirmed after Wednesday’s win over Ross County he was confident of recruiting a new player before the transfer window closes on Friday.

Gerrard is also set to meet with sporting director Ross Wilson to decide if they need to bring in extra striking cover after seeing Jermain Defoe suffer a calf injury after opening the scoring against Staggies.