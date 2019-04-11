Rangers defender Goldson plays down Old Firm fallout

Connor Goldson insists the furore following Rangers’ Old Firm melee with Celtic has been over-blown.

Both clubs have been charged for failing to control their players after an angry head-to-head at the end of of last month’s derby battle.

Gers midfielder Andy Halliday confronted Hoops skipper Scott Brown after he appeared to aim a series of gestures at the away support as the champions-elect lapped up their 2-1 triumph at Celtic Park.

Members of both squads rushed in to haul the pair apart but not before some angry pushing and shoving.

Halliday was shown a second yellow card after the final whistle while Brown has since been cited by Scottish Football Association chiefs for “not acting in the best interests of Association Football”.

The melee was also condemned by Scottish Police Federation vice-chairman David Hamilton, who branded the behaviour of both teams after the Parkhead showdown “unacceptable”.

However, Gers defender Goldson believes the reaction to the fracas has been over the top.

He said: “It’s football. The type of game that it is with the atmosphere meant that it probably boiled over more than it should have.

“But at the same time I don’t think there was really much harm done. It wasn’t like a big fight. It was maybe just a bit of pushing between 20 players.

“On the day they (Celtic) celebrated and boys got involved and did whatever.

“But it wasn’t like a massive brawl. I think it’s been a bit over-exaggerated.

“We were hurting, they were obviously happy and it just boiled over a little bit. It’s not something that police are going to have to get involved in.”

Brown was accused of trolling his Ibrox rivals on social media after the game.

The 33-year-old taunted the Light Blues when he wrote “Great result lads. Really enjoyed today”, with his message accompanying a number of fishing emojis and pictures of him laughing at Halliday and Rangers frontman Alfredo Morelos, who was sent off after aiming an elbow at the Hoops midfielder.

But Goldson rejected suggestions the Celtic’s celebrations will given Steven Gerrard’s men extra reason to be fired when their bitter rivals head to Ibrox for the final Old Firm clash of the season on May 12.

“I don’t think there’s an added determination ahead of the next game because you go into every single Old Firm with the same motivation to win the game for this club,” he said.

“The boys did themselves proud in the second half but when you lose the game it’s hard.

“It would have been hard for Celtic when they lost at our place. That’s the rivalry you get in these big games and when you lose it hurts.

“We’ll go into the next one with the same belief and the same motivation to win.”