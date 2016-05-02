Ranieri called me to say thanks, reveals Hiddink
Leicester City had Chelsea to thank as the Londoners ended Tottenham's faint Premier League title hopes on Monday.
Moments after the final whistle sounded at Stamford Bridge, Guus Hiddink received a phone call from emotional Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri thanking Chelsea for helping deliver an unprecedented Premier League title.
Chelsea's 2-2 draw against second-placed Tottenham on Monday handed Leicester the Premier League crown with two matches remaining.
Tottenham needed a win to prolong the title race following Leicester's 1-1 stalemate at Manchester United, but Chelsea overturned a two-goal deficit, much to the gratitude of Ranieri, who claimed his first top-tier title in his 28-year career as a manager.
"Just after the game, a few minutes after the judo, I got a call from Ranieri," interim manager Hiddink revealed post-match.
"He called already and thanked us for what we did, especially in the second half. I congratulated him for being champions.
"They deserve it also. It might not be a surprise anymore but maybe a shock for the established clubs that they did so well. I think especially when you can be top by surprise a bit.
"They didn't implode. There was no tension when they started smelling the title. That's why they deserve the title."
