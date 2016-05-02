Ranieri called me to say thanks, reveals Hiddink

Moments after the final whistle sounded at Stamford Bridge, Guus Hiddink received a phone call from emotional Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri thanking Chelsea for helping deliver an unprecedented Premier League title.

Chelsea's 2-2 draw against second-placed Tottenham on Monday handed Leicester the Premier League crown with two matches remaining.

Tottenham needed a win to prolong the title race following Leicester's 1-1 stalemate at Manchester United, but Chelsea overturned a two-goal deficit, much to the gratitude of Ranieri, who claimed his first top-tier title in his 28-year career as a manager.

"Just after the game, a few minutes after the judo, I got a call from Ranieri," interim manager Hiddink revealed post-match.

"He called already and thanked us for what we did, especially in the second half. I congratulated him for being champions.

"They deserve it also. It might not be a surprise anymore but maybe a shock for the established clubs that they did so well. I think especially when you can be top by surprise a bit.

"They didn't implode. There was no tension when they started smelling the title. That's why they deserve the title."